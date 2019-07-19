STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Watson Road in Big Rock where they found two people dead. The deceased were a white male and a white female.
The cause of death is unknown and the investigation has been given to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
There is no manhunt and the community is not in any danger.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
