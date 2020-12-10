NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway in North Nashville on Thursday morning.
Metro officers first responded to a cardiac arrest call on the I-40 East exit Ramp at Jefferson Street around 1:50 a.m.
According to police dispatch, a body was found at the scene.
Officers later reported the investigation to be a homicide. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
