GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Giles County overnight.
The Giles County Sheriff's Office says it's working with TBI and THP on a homicide that happened last night in the Lynville area.
Officials did not release how many victims were involved or where exactly the homicide took place. An investigation is ongoing.
News4 is working to get more details and will update this story as soon as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.