CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Clarksville Monday morning.
Clarksville Police say the homicide took place in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Drive early this morning. This incident was reportedly domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.
According to officials, the sole suspect is currently in custody.
We're working 4 you to get more details. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
