Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officers this morning in Clarksville are investigating a homicide. 

Police say it happened in the 300 block of Treeland Drive. 

They have not yet released any information about the victim or suspects involved. 

Anyone with information, please contact Det. Kurtich, 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline 931-645-8477or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591   

