CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Garth Drive in Clarksville. 

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a male suspect in his 20's is in custody. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

