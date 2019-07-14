CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Garth Drive in Clarksville.
Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene and found a woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a male suspect in his 20's is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.