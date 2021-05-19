NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating leads in the fatal Tuesday evening shooting of 38-year-old Douglas Crawley.
According to police, Crawley walked down an alley from his apartment next to the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. During his walk, he began talking to a male driver of a dark-colored SUV with chrome trim.
Police said shortly after their conversation began, the driver of the SUV revealed a handgun then fired multiple shots toward Crawley who ran back toward his apartment then collapsed in the front yard.
Police added he was transported to the Vanderbilt Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been determined by police.
Police are asking anyone with information about Crawley's murder t contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
