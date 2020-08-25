NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Classes are now in full swing for many midstate students, and Tennessee's Homework Hotline is ready to help.
"Our message really is, we are here for everyone both parents and guardians and their students," said Executive Director Madeline Adams.
It's all part of Homework Hotline's one-on-one tutoring that's free to any K-12 Tennessee student.
Students, @HomeworkHelp4TN can help you with your homework. It's free and easy.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) August 24, 2020
✅ Call 615-298-6636 between 4 and 8 p.m.
✅ Chat help is available on the website, https://t.co/n1ZVzK1EZC
✅ Teachers speak English, Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, Mandarin, and Swahili. https://t.co/aMdeD5lKgN
From a phone call, to online chat, Adams says changes in technology are bridging the digital gap.
"Being able to text a picture of the homework, they can jump online to an online white board to access the same page literally that a teacher is trying to teach them on," Adams said.
Different than years past, students have lots more questions on computer basics, even how to log into a school device and get started.
Also, students needing help with a subject they've never studied before.
"Now we're hearing more of 'Can you just teach me from the beginning?'" Adams said.
And there are longer call times this year, which means certified teachers are spending more time helping answer all the students' questions.
Also available on the Hotline are multilingual teachers offering help in seven different languages.
And if your child needs extra motivation, Adams says the Hotline can even schedule weekly tutoring callbacks.
Results from last year now show the Hotline is working in raising both grades and student confidence.
