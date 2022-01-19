NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Homeschooling is growing in popularity among Tennessee families during this pandemic.
As students return from winter break, many parents continue to weigh educational options for their children, finding the homeschooling trend- the "right" fit for their kids.
"It has exploded. Homeschooling has exploded," Diane Coddington with Middle TN Home Education Association said
Children are back hitting the books, not at school, but in their own homes.
"I am excited to see the numbers because it just ya know, um, reiterates what I already know, homeschooling can be done by anybody," Coddington said. "And it's something that's really exciting for your students and your children."
Coddington said she has been homeschooling for more than 25 years, both with her children and helping teach others. She now works with Middle TN Home Education Association and says their phone lines stay busy with interested Midstate parents.
The most recent percentage numbers show Tennessee has surpassed the national average of homeschooled students. The state's homeschooling numbers more than doubled within one year.
"My husband and I definitely like the benefit of the flexibility," parent Rachel Boyd said. "We um, we can learn on the days we want to learn. We can pick up, and we can go on vacation on the days we want to go on vacation."
Boyd homeschools her three teenage boys in the 8th, 9th and 11th grades.
"We started during the pandemic, realized we really liked it 17:55 and said, why would we not continue," Boyd said.
Flexible schedules, more personalized learning, and moving at your own pace are just some of the homeschool benefits.
"Really, when you get into it, you really realize, this is amazing," Boyd said. "There's this kind of freedom and ownership that you have in your family life that you absolutely did not have before."
It is not to say that homeschooling is easy, as many parents are voicing that they're intimidated.
"I hear them say, "I cant' do this, I can't do this, and you can do this," Coddington said. "Ya know, it's like anything in life, it may be a little difficult at first, but the rewards are so great."
Homeschool is a personal decision for every family and is more difficult for some. However, suppose you're interested in finding out more about homeschooling in Tennessee. In that case, there are lots of resources out there that you can access by clicking here.
