HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two homes and two restaurants were searched by multiple local, state, and federal agencies in Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet.
Searches were conducted at Bon Fire Mongolia Grill’s in Hendersonville and Mt Juliet. They also searched two homes in Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville.
The United States Attorney’s Office released a statement on the raids.
“The increased presence of local, state, and federal law enforcement at several locations in the Middle Tennessee area today represent actions related to employees of businesses who may have witnessed criminal activity. The purpose of these actions is not to file criminal charges or initiate removal proceedings against these individuals. We are unable to comment further at this time.”
News 4 is trying to obtain more information about these raids. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.
