MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Part of Oxford Drive in Mt. Juliet is closed on Wednesday morning due to a ruptured gas line.
Crews ruptured a gas line in the 3000 block of Oxford Drive. Police said authorities evacuated homes in the Kelsey Glen neighborhood near the rupture.
There is no word on injuries.
Utility company crews are working to repair the leak. However, there is no timeline on when repairs will be completed.
News 4 will have updates on this story on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.