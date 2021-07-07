MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Around 30 homes were evacuated after a 2-inch gas line was ruptured on Tuesday morning.
Construction crews apparently struck the line in the 3000 block of Oxford Drive in the Kelsey Glen subdivision.
Mount Juliet Police said an officer happened to be patrolling in the area around 9 a.m. when he heard the gas line leak. Around 30 homes and 50-75 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.
Utility company crews are working to repair the leak. However, there is no timeline on when repairs will be completed.
Police said it took Piedmont Gas crews about two hours to make repairs.
Capt. Chandler provides an incident update on the natural gas line rupture response on Oxford Dr- https://t.co/lWP2nB8Q9t— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 7, 2021
