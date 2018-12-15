PLEASANT SHADE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A rural area of Smith County was evacuated after a natural gas line owned by Spectra Energy ruptured on Saturday afternoon.
According to a report from the Smith County Insider, the gas line ruptured near Stone Branch Road in Pleasant Shade around 2:30 p.m.
A small explosion was also reported. Some debris was blown into the roadway and nearby buildings damaged.
The neighborhood was evacuated after the initial incident. Now, the gas line has been turned off until repairs can be made.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.