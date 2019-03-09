NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service reported thousands of customers without power Saturday afternoon due to strong thunderstorms pushing through the area.
The highest concentration of outages were in Hermitage, Hendersonville, Sylvan Park, and Eaton Creek.
App Users: To check the latest outages where you live, click here for the interactive NES Power Outage Map.
If you're a Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperative customer, click here to view the MTEMC Outage Map.
