The 5G network is scheduled to be up and running in Nashville soon. But it doesn't come without problems. Wireless providers were given authority over the city, to put them up where they were needed for the 5G network.
A number of 5G poles are slated to go up in Jim Photoglo's Forrest Hills neighborhood, but there's a problem.
"As the crow flies, the location of the tower is less than a hundred feet from our bedroom," said Photoglo.
With the poles being that close to his home, Photoglo is concerned abut health issues.
"There a lot of data out there, I don't want this to be something where they don't really find out how bad it is heallth wise, twenty years from now, when it's too late and i've got something going on at the top of my head," said Photoglo
According to the American Cancer Society, there is little evidence to support the idea that cell phone poles can cause cancer.
AT&T wants to cluster five poles all along Chickering Drive. Photoglo says, his neighbors, share the same concern
"It's just hard for me to realize, that anybody has that much power to impact our safety and the value of our most significant asset, our homes.
News4 received a statement from AT&T:
We follow the guidelines and standards set by the Federal Communications Commission. We chosse to build cell sites and small cells in areas that will best meet the needs and demands of our customers. We plan to deploy mobile 5G in parts of Nashville, and eight other cities later this year, and small cells are critical to laying the groundwork for this technology.
