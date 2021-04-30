NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homeowners all over Davidson County are receiving letters in the mail informing them of their new property values for 2021. But not everyone is happy to see their home values increasing.
Linda Moss has lived in her North Nashville home for more than 60 years. She says she has no intention of ever moving, but the letter she got in the mail from the Davison County Property Assessors Office left her wondering how she’ll be able to afford to stay.
“I expected a little bit of an increase, but nothing like this,” said Moss. Her property value has increased from $303,000 to $505,000 in just four years.
“My mother and father both died in this house,” Moss said tearfully. “They both died in this house. I’d like to do the same thing.”
Linda is not alone. Thousands of Nashville residents got a similar notice in the mail this week.
So WSMV took it to the top. Vivian Wilhoite is the Davidson County Assessor of Property. She says this is a notice in the mail is completely normal.
“So every four years, Davidson country property owners receive a new market value,” explained Wilhoite. “That new market value is used for tax purposes, meaning tax purposes to provide their fair share to the city for operations of the city.”
Wilhoite said that even though home values have increased, it doesn’t necessarily mean your taxes will. However, people are still upset.
“They would be upset because they are believing that as a part of that equation they may pay more, but that’s not necessarily true if you have a tax rate that’s pretty low. So they could very well not pay more if their increase is less than the county-wide average,” said Wilhoite.
The county-wide median increase was about 34%. So, unfortunately, Linda does fall into a higher tax plan. But with the mayor’s newest proposal, her taxes will go up less than $1,000 a year, which is significantly lower than the increase that was put on the table before.
“I don’t have a problem with the growth of you have some control over it,” said Moss.
For information on how to calculate what your new property taxes will be, click here.
