NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred after a break-in at Mosaic Apartments on Patricia Drive.
News4 spoke with the homeowner who shot at the suspect who broke into his apartment. He tells us that his wife and mother-in-law were at home at the time of the break-in. The suspect used a folding chair to break the glass patio door.
The homeowner said he heard a banging sound, so he grabbed a gun and took the women into the back of the apartment. While on the phone with 911, the homeowner warned the suspect not to move. The suspect did not listen and the homeowner shot the suspect in the leg.
The homeowner says he then grabbed his wallet and keys, got the women in the car, and drove off. He saw the police as soon as he drove away.
The homeowner believes that the guy was drunk and unarmed. Metro Police said the homeowner will not face charges.
