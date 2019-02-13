NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A house caught fire in the Nations neighborhood early Wednesday morning, leaving the homeowner to pick up the pieces.
Shirley Thompson said she raised her children in the home and spent most of her life there.
Officials said the blaze started around 5 a.m. on the first floor of the home on 6206 Pennsylvania Avenue and then spread.
Firefighters found two dogs inside the house. One of them died from smoke inhalation.
The other dog, Chigger the Pomeranian, was treated with oxygen and is expected to make a full recovery.
There were tears of joy and hugs when Thompson was reunited with Chigger.
"He’s 13 years old, he’ll soon be 14. We got him when he was a puppy," she said.
Thompson said it was a blessing she stayed at her daughter's house Tuesday night.
She's now asking for help in the form of prayer.
"Clothes is all I need. Prayers definitely, prayer works," she said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
For the time being, Thompson will stay with her family.
A friend of Thompson has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her expenses. Click here for more information.
Donations, including clothing and other items, can be dropped off at Woodmont Realty & Property Management at 2010 8th Ave. South in Nashville.
