NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother has kept her hard hat, her measuring tape, and her water bottle from some construction work that changed her life. Now, one year later, she's opening her door and sharing what a difference a year has made.
"It looks like a witch house, but it's not," said 5-year-old Kylie, showing a Halloween decoration hanging from a tree outside her house.
Give Kylie a few minutes, and she'll tell you all about Halloween.
"You go to people's house and say, 'trick or treat!'" she said. "I like super scary movies, not like Goosebumps."
"I'm gonna be Beyonce!" Kylie added, saying she has gold boots all set for her costume this year.
Mom Brittaney Scott will tell you the decorations and preparations are all a milestone for her little family. This is the first Halloween in their home.
You might remember we met Brittaney a year ago. She'd long wanted a home for Kylie, but working as a preschool teacher, she said that just wasn't possible in an increasingly expensive Nashville. She was picked to help build her home as part of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
"I just want her to understand everything I did was for her," Brittaney told us at the time, showing a little hardhat with her daughter's picture on it.
"It's still on here, so that's some good glue," Brittaney said Tuesday, again showing us that hardhat with Kylie's picture on it.
Kylie was proud to show off her room where she's been going to school during the pandemic. Brittaney said the space of a home has made these months of isolation easier.
"COVID has been an experience," she said. "Without me having a home, I wouldn't have made that easy transition that I had. Growing up, you always want to have something for your kids and also be a role model for them. For me, being in the program with Habitat and understanding the journey allowed Kylie to see it all. We were able to get this house she can call a home."
Getting ready for Halloween, Brittaney and Kylie are so glad to be home to enjoy the milestones. It's all about those milestones.
"I feel blessed," said Brittaney. "We've come a long way. It's just been a really good journey so far."
