A rainy day kicked off the Habitat for Humanity build in North Nashville on Monday. Jimmy Carter was in Music City with a crew to build nearly two dozen homes in a week.
"Not too long ago I asked God to let there be a change of season in my life," said Tara Morgan, taking a quick break from the construction.
Your story can change. Those are words Morgan lives by. They're also words she teaches young people in her work at the Oasis Center.
She said many young people lack hope and can feel their life path is determined. From her own childhood experience, Morgan can relate.
"My parents had lost their house, and they told us we had nowhere else to go but to live in the church," she said. "I believe we lived there for almost a year."
Morgan's story is so different today.
Through Habitat for Humanity, Morgan is helping build the home where she and her nine-year-old daughter will live.
"In my mind, I just flash forward three months when the house is built, and I'm saying 'hey, neighbor! I'm making breakfast! Y'all wanna come over?" she laughed. "When I got the call about the build, I think I screamed. I couldn't believe it. I need to open my hands and receive all the blessings coming my way. This has blown my mind."
Only making this even greater is that a president is helping build Morgan's home.
"It's just surreal," said Morgan, standing just feet from where Jimmy Carter worked on her home from under a tent. "I feel like I'm having an out-of-body experience."
To the young people who come to the Oasis Center for help, Morgan wants them to know there are good people out there, people who will help. She said sometimes a story can change into something amazing.
"Don't give up," she said. "Things can change. I definitely had hardships I had to endure. I've dealt with feeling I was alone. You give 100% and watch good things come back to you."
