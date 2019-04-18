NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a man opened the door of his Buchanan Street home and found another man sitting on his couch naked and drinking juice on Wednesday night.
The homeowner walked in and found James Wooten sitting on his couch. He tried to get Wooten to leave, but the suspect screamed and wouldn’t go.
Police arrived and arrested Wooten for public indecency.
Police said they found the homeowner’s bedroom window propped open.
