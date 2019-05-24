HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was a big turnout on Friday for the funeral of a homeless veteran.
The service was for 70-year-old Army veteran Riki Reece.
People who knew Reece said he was always friendly at his post by the local WalMart.
He did not have any family but contributions to hold his funeral were paid for by the veterans organization.
“I’m sure that Mr. Reese had good times, lots of ‘em we don’t know, but I imagine some good times with his 70 years on earth. We know he went through the valley, but what we do know is whether he was atop of the mountain or in the valley, God walked with him.”
A short processional was held after the ceremony.
Reece was buried with military honors in the Cremation Garden at Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.