NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In an email sent to city officials, Open Table Nashville - a nonprofit centered on battling poverty and homelessness - outlined concerns about the location of Metro's new overflow shelter, and reported large numbers of people experiencing homeless in Nashville who declined transportation to other shelters in the city.

Lindsey Krinks, co-founder of Open Table Nashville, sent the email to the Mayor's Office, the Nashville Fire Department, Metro Social Services and the Metro Homeless Impact Division.

"I ... wanted to communicate that we strongly believe Metro's Overflow Shelter needs to be moved to a new location that is not associated with DSCO/law enforcement immediately," Krinks wrote (emphasis hers).

Krinks is referring to the fact that Metro's new overflow shelter is a vacant Davidson County Sheriff's Office dormitory on the 5100 block of Harding Place in Nashville.

According to Krinks, less than 18% of the over 220 people the Open Table Nashville team encountered Friday night declined transportation to the overflow shelter, many of whom said it was due to the location. Krinks said some people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area told the canvassers that they would "rather freeze than feel like they were in jail." Others who went to the shelter said they would not go back because it "felt like jail," according to Krinks.

Krinks said she was "disturbed" by a lack of transparency from Metro in setting up the overflow shelter on Harding Place, alleging that her organization and other community members had no way of learning about the set up of the new location, or how people would be treated there.

Gaining the trust of people who do not seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission or Room in the Inn is challenging, Krinks wrote. She also said many of them have histories of trauma, as well as physical and mental health issues, and that it is hard to convince them to go to the new shelter because of its association with the Sheriff's Office: "When we build enough trust for someone who rarely comes in to be willing to come in and then they find out we are asking them to go to a facility surrounded by barbed wire where they don't know if they can leave, may not be able to take a smoke break after 10pm [sic], and are subject to being searched, we jeopardize and sometimes even lose that trust."

The shelter at the DCSO facility includes beds, a kitchen, showers, laundry, as well as kennels and dog food for people with pets. News4 reached out to Mayor Cooper's office for a response to Krinks' email. Press Secretary Chris Song sent us a statement highlighting the dormitory's "favorable operational features," saying in part, "Past overflow shelter sites would not allow us to provide all these services to as many as 150 guests, and agencies were often forced to move the shelter site to different locations throughout the cold weather season, which would add burden to those seeking shelter and the canvassers providing outreach services."

Song also underscored the fact that on Friday night, Nashville Rescue Mission was at 65% capacity, and that Room In The Inn reported having additional space, too.

"It is critical to protect the integrity of the overflow shelter and its role as a life-saving resource to provide shelter for Nashville’s homeless community, especially its most vulnerable populations, should primary shelter space run out," Song said. "To do so, our community partners must work to address the problems around filling capacity at Nashville’s primary shelters."

Open Table Nashville also reported that numerous people declined transportation to Nashville Rescue Mission. Krinks said there was one woman who almost jumped out of Open Table Nashville's van when she learned it was taking her to the Mission. Other people said they wouldn't go there out of fear their blankets would be taken away. All but one out of 50 people in South Nashville declined transportation to the Mission. A similar percentage declined in East Nashville.

News4 reached out to Nashville Rescue Mission for comment. They declined to give a statement until they received the information provided in the email that Open Table Nashville sent to city leaders. Nashville Rescue Mission was not included on the original email.