COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A homeless man is facing charges after harassing his ex-girlfriend and then threatening to blow up her home in Cookeville.
The victim told police she had kicked Ryan Armstrong out of her home twice earlier this week telling him to leave, according to court documents. Armstrong reportedly began calling and leaving the victim voicemails saying he was going to kill her.
Police say Armstrong told her he would blow up her house with chemicals he was looking at. He also threatened an officer on the phone stating that he would "kill the officer and assault any officer that came near him," according to court documents.
Armstrong is charged with assault and harassment with bond set at $4,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.