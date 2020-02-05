MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A homeless man who woke up in a flooded tent on Thursday morning has been taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital treatment, according to police.
Police said the man was sleeping on West Main Street near the Green Dragon where he woke up. He was complaining about being extremely cold.
The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
MPD/MFRD responded to a call for help from a homeless man who woke up to a flooded tent in the area of the Green Dragon on W. Main St. overnight. He was complaining about being extremely cold. The man was taken to STRH by EMS to be evaluated.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 6, 2020
Several roads throughout Murfreesboro and Rutherford County were flooded and impassible after the heavy rains.
Rutherford County Sheriff Deputy Nikolas Madore had to wade out in waist-deep water to rescue a driver on Sulphur Springs Road near West Buckeye Bottom Road. The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care, driving around a barricade and failure to abide by a traffic control device.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the following roads are impassable due to high water as of 6:30 a.m.:
- Sulphur Springs Road at West Buckeye Road
- Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road
- Shacklett Road at Walnut Road
- Powells Chapel Road at the slab
- Guy James Road at the slab
- Goochie Ford Road at the slab
- North Lassiter at Barker and Readyville Streets
- Mount Herman Road and Weeks Road
- Elam Mill Road at the slab
- County Farm Road at the slab
- Stones River Road at the slab
- Salem Highway at Mt. Vernon Road
- 1400 block of Greenwood Road
- Armstrong Valley Road at Yeargan Road
- 2500 block of Thompson Road
- Kedron Church Road and Rocky Fork Road
- Burnt Knob Road at Stewarts Creek Road
Murfreesboro Police also reported the following roads were impassible as of 5 a.m.:
- Saint Andrews is barricaded between Genoa Drive and Veterans Parkway
- Armstrong Valley Rd and Veterans Parkway - barrels in place
- New Salem Highway and Armstrong Valley Road - high water signs
- Sulphur Springs/Olin Taylor - 3600 blk Sulphur Springs right lane flooding, corner of Olin Taylor flooded.
HIGH WATER/ROAD CLOSURES AS OF 5AM•Saint Andrews is barricaded between Genoa Dr and Veterans •Armstrong Valley/Veterans barrels in place•New Salem\Armstrong Valley high water signs •Sulphur Springs/Olin Taylor-3600 blk SS right lane flooded. Corner of Olin Taylor flooded.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 6, 2020
