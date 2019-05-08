NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A homeless man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening near Cedar Hill Park in Madison.
Police say 44-year-old Stephen Brummer was struck on Old Hickory Blvd near Dickerson Pike by a 2017 Nissan Altima. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m.
As the Nissan approached the crest of the hill traveling westbound, Brummer was attempting to cross Old Hickory Blvd north to south. The driver and a passenger in the Altima reported that Brummer walked into traffic, the driver tried to brake but was unable to avoid hitting Brummer.
The driver of the Altima was reportedly not impaired and will most likely not be cited. A blood sample from Brummer will be tested for impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.