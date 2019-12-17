Body Found Generic MGN
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A homeless man was found dead overnight in a wooded area behind Lowe's on Charlotte Pike inside Brookmeade Park.

According to Metro Police, investigators arrived on scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found what appeared to be a man in his 40s dead with what appeared to be burns to the top of his head.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man may have accidentally fallen into a fire he had built outside of his tent.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play but the investigation is ongoing.

