NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A homeless man was found dead overnight in a wooded area behind Lowe's on Charlotte Pike inside Brookmeade Park.
According to Metro Police, investigators arrived on scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found what appeared to be a man in his 40s dead with what appeared to be burns to the top of his head.
Preliminary investigation revealed the man may have accidentally fallen into a fire he had built outside of his tent.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play but the investigation is ongoing.
