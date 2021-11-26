NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a frigid Friday night in Nashville. Those who are homeless tried their best to stay warm while local non profits work to get them shelter.

People under Jefferson Street Bridge prepared for a cold night together. “Everybody has double sleeping bag and hand warmers,” Amanda DeWeese, who is staying under the bridge, said.

People staying there said they received an abundance of donations on Thanksgiving which is helping them prepare for Friday’s cold weather. “People bring us blankets, socks and clothing,” a man staying under the bridge said. “Someone gave me a nice jacket. I really like it.

When the temperature drops to 28 or below, the city opens its extreme cold weather shelter on Brick Church Pike.

Open Table said that’s happened twice this week already and again on Friday. Open Table canvassed the city this evening to let the homeless know they have a place to go. “We want to make sure our friends on the street are safe,” resource coordination Chase Cate said. “We have seen 146 deaths on the streets so far this year. Every winter, that number climbs, and we want to make sure they have access to things to keep them safe.”

Open Table also gives out supplies to those who would rather stay put. People said they are relying on faith and staying grateful for one another to get them through the tough times. “Everybody is working as one to get to a better place in this world,” DeWeese said.

People staying under the bridge said the top things they need right now are propane, Bunsen burners and things for laundry.