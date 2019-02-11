The 248 acre piece of land near Pomona and Black roads in Dickson County is about as rural as rural gets.
Soon, it may be home to a brand new 437 house development.
"It's the one side of town that has not experienced the growth you've seen on the North, East and South," said Jessica Averbuch, CEO of Zeitlin Southerby's International Realty.
She called Dickson County the final frontier.
Now people are starting to move there.
For one, they've recently had a lot of job creation.
"It's primarily industrial," Averbuch said.
The traffic isn't that bad.
"You can be close to the city, but not in a place where you looking at one to two hours of commuting every day," Averbuch said.
Plus, the home prices are still relatively affordable.
"When you find an area like Dickson where they can build town homes in the low 170's and single family homes starting in the 220's, it's hard to find that," Averbuch said.
As Nashville continues to grow, experts expect the trend to continue, but they warn that before thousands make areas like Dickson County their new home, a lot has to happen like new roads and infrastructure.
"From there, you're talking about schools, and community resources, amenities and all of the other growth that needs to happen to be able to sustain a larger community than what they've had," Averbuch said.
