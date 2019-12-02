HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A house is a total loss following an early morning fire at the corner of Halltown Road and Rogers Street.
The Hartsville - Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department was called to the building early this morning, but due to unknown reasons, were not able to find a source for water for a period of time.
Firefighters were able to find a resource, and had multiple units and personnel working in the cold and wet morning weather conditions to put the fire out.
There were no injuries reported, but the building is a total loss.
