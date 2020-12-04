NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You might have missed out on that excellent vacation this year, but maybe you should consider what a lot of people are trying out: working full-time from a resort destination.
Lake Tahoe is often one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country, and while it took a hit from less tourists, suddenly more people are moving there.
"We're seeing a slew of people wanting to call Tahoe their permanent residence, because they know they can work from home,” said Susan Lowe, real estate broker.
In the new work and learn-from-anywhere culture, people are choosing to do that — from the very spots where they generally vacation.
Sales of homes in vacation towns are soaring nationwide, with Tahoe leading the list of the most popular choices, according to real estate brokerage company Redfin.
Sales there are up 80 percent through the third quarter of this year, compared with a year ago.
Bridgeport, Connecticut, Bend, Oregon, Cape Cod and the Jersey Shore round out the top five vacation towns seeing huge home sales.
"These are unprecedented times,” Lowe said. “This is the busiest, most robust market Tahoe has ever experienced."
With all the demand, vacation home prices are soaring.
According to Redfin, homes in Gatlinburg, Tennessee have gone up in price 54 percent since this time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.