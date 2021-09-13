Roberto Viera-Aybar

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in custody after a brazen early morning home invasion. Metro Police say 28-year-old Roberto Viera-Aybar broke into a home on Hamilton Church Road around 4:30 Monday morning. The homeowner and another person in the home hid until police could arrive. 

When police arrived, Viera-Aybar locked himself in a bedroom and began destroying items and setting them on fire. Officers asked him to leave but he refused. At one point, he began throwing items from the bedroom window while yelling “there’s a fire and I can’t breathe”. Shortly after, he jumped out the window and was arrested. He is in jail on a $75,000 bond. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.