NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in custody after a brazen early morning home invasion. Metro Police say 28-year-old Roberto Viera-Aybar broke into a home on Hamilton Church Road around 4:30 Monday morning. The homeowner and another person in the home hid until police could arrive.
When police arrived, Viera-Aybar locked himself in a bedroom and began destroying items and setting them on fire. Officers asked him to leave but he refused. At one point, he began throwing items from the bedroom window while yelling “there’s a fire and I can’t breathe”. Shortly after, he jumped out the window and was arrested. He is in jail on a $75,000 bond.
