MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects are now in police custody in an ongoing standoff with four armed home invasion suspects in Madison.
The situation is happening at 1120 Florence Ave. The four men made their way inside the home just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police arrested two of the suspects just before 2:30 p.m. Their names have not been released at this time.
According to police, the five residents were able to get outside safely after officers arrived. A husband and wife and their children were inside at the time.
A 17-year-old was hit in the back of the head during the incident. He is said to be OK.
A SWAT team and negotiators have been working to communicate with the suspects for several hours.
BREAKING: 2 suspects in custody from Florence Avenue SWAT call. pic.twitter.com/7RYtXhQH3t— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018
4 armed men invaded a home at 1120 Florence Av in Madison just before 9 a.m. 5 residents, including 3 juveniles, fled after the MNPD's swift arrival. Commands over PA continue to be made for the gunmen to surrender from the home. SWAT & negotiators on scene. pic.twitter.com/X6zu2uRvBS— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018
