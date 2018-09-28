DOVER, TN (WSMV) - A suspect in a home invasion in Montgomery County now has warrants out of Stewart County for murder, aggravated arson, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and burglary.
Stewart County Sheriff's Office says Wallace is their person of interest in the murder of Teddy and Brenda Smith out of Indian Mound.
The TBI announced Friday evening that 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was added the Most Wanted list.
Investigators in Montgomery County said earlier Friday that Wallace is their person of interest in a home invasion. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 157 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and possibly with facial hair. They believe he could be driving a stolen 2013 Ford Focus, silver in color, with Tennessee Tag #636KTW.
The home invasion in Montgomery County happened September 27 at a residence on River Road in Clarksville.
Wallace forced the homeowner, an 80-year-old woman returning from church, into her home by threatening her with a knife. Police say once inside, Wallace disassembled the victim's phone so she couldn't call police.
Wallace tied the woman to her bed and stole her vehicle. Police say he is considered armed an dangerous. Anyone who sees Wallace should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.