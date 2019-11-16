CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Friday night a home invasion on Dandelion Drive in Clarksville led to the shooting death of one intruder, and one occupant of the residence.
Clarksville Police Public Information Officer Jim Knoll stated that at approximately 11:45pm Friday night, at least two men entered a home in the 1000 block of Dandelion Drive, using an unlocked door.
Inside the home were a number of adults, as well as two children.
An altercation took place between the intruders and one or more of the adults in the home, and gunshots were fired. One of the intruders, wearing a mask, suffered a fatal gunshot wound, along with one of the residents of the home.
Clarksville police say that by the time they arrived, an unknown number of adults had left the property. The intruder and victim were both pronounced dead at the residence.
Police are conducting interviews and continue to gather evidence, but as of now, have no description of any other suspects at this point.
Anyone with information regarding this home invasion is asked to contact Clarksville Police Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, extension 5133, or call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be provided anonymously online at p3tips.com/591.
