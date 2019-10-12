NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two people after an overnight home invasion led to a stabbing on the 1400 block of 23rd Avenue North in the Osage/North Fisk area of north Nashville.
Investigators learned when they arrived that the suspects had come to the home armed with a stick and a knife. One of the suspects tried to kick in the door.
When one of the victims opened the door, the suspects pushed into the apartment. One of the suspects stabbed one of the victims in the leg with a pocket knife. The other suspect struck the other victim on the head with a large stick. Neither victim was seriously injured.
The suspects fled to their home on the other end of the duplex where officers found them and took them into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case or any other case, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
