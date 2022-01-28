NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking into a shooting at a home in the Woodbine area on Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a home break-in on Evelyn Drive on Thursday night when a call for shots fired went out. Officers arrived to find an adult woman dead outside the home.
Police have a suspect in custody for homicide on Friday morning as the investigation continues.
A neighbor told News4 at the time of the shooting, they only heard one gunshot.
“We don’t necessarily know if it was random or targeted, but we were just really shocked by the whole thing because it’s not normal here,” Melissa Deaderick, a neighbor, said. “It’s going to be a little difficult for everybody to kind of get back into the easy normal things and feel safe around here.”
People like Deaderick, who lives nearby, are on high alert, trying to stay diligent.
