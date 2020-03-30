SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - A third home along the Tennessee River is in jeopardy of sliding into the river after another landslide.
The home on Chalk Bluff is close to falling into the river after another landslide on Sunday.
The Hardin County Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that the owners of the home have moved everything out of it.
The home is near where two homes slid into the river in February after a landslide because of the recent rainfall.
