NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hosts of some of television's popular home improvement shows are in Nashville this week, putting their skills to good use.
Tarek El Moussa from "Flip or Flop," Jasmine Roth of "Hidden Potential," and Paige Davis and Brett Tutor from "Trading Spaces" are volunteering for Habitat for Humanity's new housing development in Music City.
They're framing out homes, installing windows, and putting up siding in the Park Preserve neighborhood.
The community is the home site of the 2019 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter work project.
Nashville's own Chef Maneet Chauhan is also part of the celebrity volunteers who will be on the site over the next three days.
The Carters and hundreds of others will finish building three homes for deserving homeowners October 6-11.
News4 will be following the project and joining in to help.
To learn more, go to https://habitat.org/volunteer/build-events/carter-work-project/volunteer-registration-2019.
