NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Colder weather means it's time to turn on your heat but this year that could impact your pockets big time. Experts say it’s because of high gas prices caused by the pandemic. “High electric bills are not something that you plan to have to dip into your savings account for,” Megan Kiner, an Antioch resident said.
It's not something Kiner who lives in Antioch is looking forward to, especially after paying a hefty electric heating bill last winter. “Ideally we won't use the electric heat at all if we can help it we're hoping that the fireplace will work because at this point purchasing wood is cheaper than the bills we had to pay last year for electric heat,” Kiner said.
Professor and Associate Dean with the College of Business at Lipscomb University, Andy Borchers, said this winter's climate will determine just how much consumers will come out of pocket. “The extent of the price increases will be driven in part by the climate that we see if we have a particularly cold winter or if we see particularly hot summers that certainly drives demand for energy products,” Borchers said.
But it's also a game of supply and demand.
“When we see the price of oil for example going from 25 dollars a barrel to 80 dollars a barrel, natural gas going up similarly the world is going to face higher energy cost and potentially places like Europe even more so than what we do in the united states.
The US Energy Information Administration forecasts U.S. households that use primarily natural gas will spend 30% more. They also expect 41% of electric heating households spend six percent more. Either way it's hitting consumers' wallets who say it's a financially scary situation.
“Following last year's high bills we are planning this year to just purchase as much firewood as we can and use the fireplace in our rental house,” said
You can check out the full report from the EIA here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.