CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A home health nurse, hired to care for a 6-year-old child, has been charged with abuse and neglect of the girl.
The 6-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car wreck 4 years ago, and has been non-verbal and non-ambulatory. She is living in Clarksville with two foster parents.
Clarksville Police say 62-year-old Lori Johnson, the home health nurse, had been recorded on home surveillance video being rough with the child.
CPD detectives from their Special Victims Unit examined the recordings, and found multiple incidents of possible abuse caught on camera.
One of the recordings showed the nurse throwing an object at the child, hitting her in the head or face. On another recording the child's head could be seen shaking violently, or jerked as if she were being hit or shoved.
Detectives found another incident where the child was recorded being picked up and thrown to the floor. The girl hits her head on the floor in the video, and begins to cry.
The girl's foster mother noted to detectives that she heard a thud sound from the impact of the child's head hitting the floor.
Police arrested Lori Johnson, booked her into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday, and was released later that day on a $25,000 bond.
