HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A home located on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed early Saturday morning, according to News4 radio partner WKDZ.
The call came out around 4 a.m. and when crews arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof.
A woman and child were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out without any injuries.
The home is a total loss, according to firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.