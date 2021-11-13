NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home was leveled to its foundation Saturday morning after a fire on Burgess Avenue. The call came in around 8 AM.
Fire Department officials say the home at the end of Burgess Avenue is a complete loss, but fortunately the home was abandoned and no injuries were reported.
Multiple units responded and smoke from this fire could be seen from miles away.
