NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department was called to a home near downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.
The NFD says that a home in the 130 block of Fain Street caught fire around midnight and that flames could be seen coming out of the roof.
Neighbors believed that the home was unoccupied, until a woman ran from the building shortly after it caught fire, authorities say.
Police say a man who lived across the street witnessed the woman fleeing from the home, and she informed him that she knocked over a candle, starting the blaze.
Firefighters say building materials inside the home made it difficult to put out the flames.
The NFD says that two firefighters fell though the floor of the home but were uninjured.
Authorities say the home is a total loss and that firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
No one was injured.
