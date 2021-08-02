NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was injured as a result of a home fire near the airport Monday evening.
According to NFD officials, crews were called to 1809 Olive Circle on reports of a fire around 6:11 p.m. When they arrived, the home was showing visible flames and smoke.
The home was fully involved with two individuals outside of the home when they arrived.
According to officials, witnesses stated that the occupants were going in and out of the home before crews arrived and received blister injuries.
The home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
American Red Cross has been called to the scene.
