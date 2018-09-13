More than 300 volunteers came out to work together on Thursday to ultimately help local veterans.
The Home Depot Foundation partnered up with the organization Hands on Nashville to renovate Hope and Healing at Hillenglade.
It’s a facility that helps veterans and their families transition back to civilian life after deployment.
“This facility has already served more than 4,000 veterans since 2010, which aligns perfectly with our values and our mission of improving the homes and lives of veterans and their families,” said Shannon Gerber, Executive Director, The Home Depot Foundation.
The facility is a therapeutic farm to help veterans, active armed forces members and first responders.
Volunteers helped build a new bunkhouse, create outdoor spaces and playhouses for the kids.
“We have a project plan for all that we’re doing here today. Each team is going a certain project and they know what they’re here to do and they have the plans to do them,” said Gerber.
Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has helped transform more than 40,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country.
