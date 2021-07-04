NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials in La Vergne are working to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Zither Lane around 2:15 p.m. where they found flames in the back of the home along with more coming from the roof.
The house is considered a total loss. Nobody was reported injured as a result.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.