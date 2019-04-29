SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters battled a house fire for three hours overnight.
Crews were called to the Deerfield subdivision just after midnight.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire already burning through the roof. The homeowners made it out safely.
Spring Hill fire officials said they are thankful for the Columbia Fire Department and the Williamson County Rescue Squad for covering the city while crews work to put out the fire.
Maury County firefighters also assisted battling the flames.
