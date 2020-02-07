NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A home near Donelson was damaged Friday night during a fire.
Firefighters responded to a fire call around 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cloverwood Drive.
During the time of the fire nobody was in the home and the homeowner was contacted by a neighbor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
