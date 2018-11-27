People have been caught on home surveillance cameras around Nashville peering into cars and even homes.
“Certainly people peering into a home anywhere, in any jurisdiction is a cause for alarm,” Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said.
Chief Eads says criminals typically get bolder around the holidays.
He says you make it look like your home is occupied even if it’s not. Close your blinds, set lights to turn on and off and use your alarm system if you have one.
The Belle Meade Police Department also offers a home watch service, which is free for anyone in its jurisdiction.
“It’s extra patrol of your home if you’re going to be out of town one night, ten days or ten weeks,” Eads said. “Anything from turn around in the driveway, doing a drive-by observation, to getting out and checking the door handles making sure the house is secure.”
Belle Meade isn’t the only local department that offers this service. We checked and Franklin, Mount Juliet and Brentwood Police also offer home watch services.
If you would like sign up for any of these services visit your city's website:
